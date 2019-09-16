The Tigers placed Stumpf on the 60-day injured list Monday with a left elbow strain.

Stumpf's injury won't necessarily keep him out of commission for two months, but the move to the 60-day IL officially ends his season and opens up a 40-man roster spot for reliever Marcos Diplan, whom the Tigers claimed off waivers from Minnesota. A lefty specialist who likely won't bring much utility with the MLB implementing a three-batter minimum for pitchers in 2020, Stumpf looks like a potential non-tender candidate for the Tigers this winter.

