After a scoreless outing in Thursday's Grapefruit League loss to the Braves, Stumpf has his spring training ERA down to 2.57 across seven innings.

Stumpf is likely going to be the team's top left-handed option this season, and he's looking the part in spring training. Stumpf profiles as a true LOOGY for the Tigers, as righties posted an .873 OPS against him last season. That makes him valuable in Detroit, but limits his fantasy appeal outside of leagues that count holds.