Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Placed on DL
Stumpf was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with left ulnar irritation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Stumpf last pitched on Monday, walking the only batter he faced. He is apparently dealing with some swelling in his elbow which has caused tingling in his fingers. He was seen by a specialist who suggested that he take some time off. Johnny Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to fill Stumpf's spot in the bullpen.
