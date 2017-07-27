Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Proving last season wasn't accurate
Stumpf has pitched 18.0 innings this season with 16 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.50.
In his second taste of the big leagues, Stumpf is showing improvement from his short stint he had last season with Philadelphia. In 5.0 innings with the Phillies, he gave up six runs and only struck out two. With the increase in production this season, Stumpf might be in line for a bigger role if closer Justin Wilson is traded in the upcoming days.
