Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Records a hold Thursday
Stumpf recorded his eighth hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Royals. He pitched a scoreless inning with no hits or walks allowed.
Stumpf has been one of the few Detroit relievers to post decent numbers this season, as he now has a 3.89 ERA for the year. However, he'll have to get that 1.41 WHIP down in 2018 if he wants to sustain success out of the bullpen.
