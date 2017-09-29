Play

Stumpf recorded his eighth hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Royals. He pitched a scoreless inning with no hits or walks allowed.

Stumpf has been one of the few Detroit relievers to post decent numbers this season, as he now has a 3.89 ERA for the year. However, he'll have to get that 1.41 WHIP down in 2018 if he wants to sustain success out of the bullpen.

