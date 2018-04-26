Stumpf (1-0) recorded his first win of the season in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates by tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief while striking out one.

In a game that featured 23 total runs and 34 hits, Stumpf was one of the few pitchers who performed effectively. The lefty now has a solid 2.16 ERA for the season. His fantasy value is limited due to his middle relief role, but he should continue to be one of Detroit's most reliable bullpen options.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories