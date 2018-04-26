Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Records first win Wednesday
Stumpf (1-0) recorded his first win of the season in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates by tossing 1.1 scoreless innings of relief while striking out one.
In a game that featured 23 total runs and 34 hits, Stumpf was one of the few pitchers who performed effectively. The lefty now has a solid 2.16 ERA for the season. His fantasy value is limited due to his middle relief role, but he should continue to be one of Detroit's most reliable bullpen options.
