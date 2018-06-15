Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Rehab assignment looming
Stumpf (elbow) is set to embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo in the next couple days, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Stumpf recently threw his first bullpen session since landing on the DL with left ulnar irritation in late May and could see time in the minors as soon as this weekend if everything goes according to plan. It's expected that he will require multiple outings with the Mud Hens before returning to Detroit.
