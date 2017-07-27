Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Showing improvement from last season
Stumpf has pitched 18.0 innings this season with 16 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.50.
In his second taste of the big leagues, Stumpf is showing improvement from his short stint he had last season with Philadelphia. With the better results, Stumpf might be in line for a bigger role if closer Justin Wilson is traded in the coming days.
