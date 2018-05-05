Stumpf (1-1) was charged with the loss Friday against the Royals, allowing two earned runs on two hits while retiring just a single batter.

Stumpf relieved starter Francisco Liriano with no outs and one on in the eighth, and he proceeded to allow singles to Jon Jay and Alex Gordon before getting the hook. Both runners would come around to score against Joe Jimenez. The subpar performance bumped Stumpf's season ERA from 1.54 up to 3.00.