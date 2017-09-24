Stumpf (0-1) was tagged with the loss and his second blown save of the season in Saturday's game against the Twins. He allowed three runs on three hits without retiring a batter.

Stumpf has been pitching reasonably well for the Tigers, but he struggled in this one. Stumpf came on after Alex Wilson took a comebacker off the leg and left with a fractured leg in the eighth inning, and he proceeded to allow three straight singles before getting the hook. All three runners came around to score as the Twins plated eight runs in the inning.