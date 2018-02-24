Tigers' Daniel Stumpf: Trying out new changeup
Stumpf threw a new, slower changeup in his spring outing against the Blue Jays on Saturday, The Detroit News reports.
Stumpf had an upper-80s changeup last year, though he only threw it 6.7 percent of the time. Saturday's changeups were clocked in the lower 80s. A more effective changeup would give Stumpf a potential weapon against right-handed hitters, who hit .293 off of him last season. The 27-year-old hasn't been a particularly fantasy-relevant pitcher thus far in his career, putting up a 4.34 ERA in 42.2 innings. Relievers can develop seemingly out of nowhere, though, so if Stumpf shows positive results early in the season, it may be due to a new pitch and not a total fluke, making him a potential deep-league option.
