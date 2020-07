Agrazal will open the season in the Tigers' starting rotation, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The 25-year-old made his major-league debut with the Pirates last season and had a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB over 73.1 innings (14 starts). Agrazal is likely will only remain a member of the rotation until Daniel Norris (not injury related) is game ready after missing the first couple weeks of summer training.