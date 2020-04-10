Agrazal could make the Tigers' roster as a long reliever when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Agrazal started 14 times last year for Pittsburgh, so he has the ability to give the Tigers some length out of the bullpen. With a compacted schedule likely on the horizon, bullpens figure to stay busy, which could keep Agrazal in the majors for the time being.