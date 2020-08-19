site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-dario-agrazal-moved-to-45-day-il | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Dario Agrazal: Moved to 45-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Agrazal (forearm) was placed on the 45-day injured list Wednesday.
He had been sidelined with forearm tendinitis, but this essentially ends his 2020 season. Agrazal was throwing as recently as last week, so it looks like he is hoping to avoid surgery.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.