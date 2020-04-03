McKay is in the mix for a bullpen spot when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

MLB teams will likely be able to carry as many as 30 players when the season starts, which could help McKay, as bullpens figure to be deepened. The 25-year-old posted a mediocre 5.47 ERA last year, but his 34 strikeouts in 26.1 innings shows that some potential is there as a reliever.