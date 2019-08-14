McKay was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

McKay will replace Blaine Hardy (elbow), who was sent to the 60-day IL on Wednesday, on the roster. Prior to being claimed off waivers by the Tigers earlier in the month, McKay made seven appearances for the Mariners and compiled a 5.14 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 5:8 K:BB in seven innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories