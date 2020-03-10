Tigers' David McKay: Velocity down to start spring
McKay's fastball velocity has been down from last season across his first five Grapefruit League outings, though he said he's fine physically, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
McKay averaged 93.9 mph on his fastball in 2019 and routinely climbed into the mid-90s, but he's barely topped 91 mph so far this spring. The righty said he's fine physically and added that his velocity is always down early in the year. "I just know that no matter how much I throw in the offseason, no matter what I do, for some reason it's not there right away," he said. McKay is battling for one of Detroit's final bullpen spots to start the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...