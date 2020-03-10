McKay's fastball velocity has been down from last season across his first five Grapefruit League outings, though he said he's fine physically, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

McKay averaged 93.9 mph on his fastball in 2019 and routinely climbed into the mid-90s, but he's barely topped 91 mph so far this spring. The righty said he's fine physically and added that his velocity is always down early in the year. "I just know that no matter how much I throw in the offseason, no matter what I do, for some reason it's not there right away," he said. McKay is battling for one of Detroit's final bullpen spots to start the season.