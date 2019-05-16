Manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed Lugo will serve as the TIgers' everyday third baseman following his promotion Thursday from Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. "We're bringing him up here to play, not to sit," Gardenhire said.

True to his word, Gardenhire will deploy Lugo in the lineup right away as the Tigers' No. 7 hitter in the team's series opener Thursday with the Athletics, according to Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Gordon Beckham initially appeared poised to see most of the action at third base following Jeimer Candelario's demotion to Toledo on Wednesday, but the Tigers will instead take a look at the 25-year-old Lugo and see if he can become a key part of the team's rebuild. Lugo turned some heads at Toledo with a .341 average in 140 plate appearances, but his lack of impact power or speed puts a major cap on his overall fantasy upside.