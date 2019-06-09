Lugo is starting at third base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Lugo will get back in there after sitting out Saturday. The 24-year-old seems to be the primary third baseman these days with Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) on the injured list, though the Tigers are finding playing time for the likes of Harold Castro, Ronny Rodriguez and Gordon Beckham in the infield. Lugo is slashing .245/.268/.377 with a home run and seven RBI through 18 games with the big league club.