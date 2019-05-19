Lugo is starting at third base and batting second in Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Lugo batted seventh in his first two games after Thursday's promotion from Triple-A Toledo, but he will now be batting second for the second straight day. The Tigers are searching for answers on offense, so the 24-year-old could get an extended look as the No. 2 hitter, though he could also drop back down in the order if runs continue to be hard to come by and manager Ron Gardenhire decides to tinker.