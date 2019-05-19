Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Batting second again
Lugo is starting at third base and batting second in Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Lugo batted seventh in his first two games after Thursday's promotion from Triple-A Toledo, but he will now be batting second for the second straight day. The Tigers are searching for answers on offense, so the 24-year-old could get an extended look as the No. 2 hitter, though he could also drop back down in the order if runs continue to be hard to come by and manager Ron Gardenhire decides to tinker.
