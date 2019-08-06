The Tigers recalled Lugo from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.

Lugo has split time at both third and second base during his time with the Tigers and Toledo this season, but he projects to see most of his action at the hot corner during his upcoming stint in the big leagues after Jeimer Candelario (thumb) landed on the 10-day injured list. Along with Lugo, utility man Harold Castro will be a candidate to fill Candelario's spot in the everyday lineup. Over his 28 games with Detroit earlier this season, Lugo slashed an unremarkable .207/.233/.317 with a home run and seven RBI across 86 plate appearances.

