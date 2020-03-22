Lugo could be waived if he loses the third base competition to Jeimer Candelario, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Candelario is considered the favorite to start at third when the 2020 regular season is able to begin, which could push Lugo onto another team. The Tigers may opt for a more versatile reserve player than Lugo, and because he is out of options, he'd have to pass through waivers before the club could send him to Triple-A Toledo. Lugo posted a middling .245/.271/.381 slash line in 2019 and doesn't figure to make much of an impact this year, though at just 25-years-old, there is room for some growth.