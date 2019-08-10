Lugo went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.

Lugo struck early in this one, knocking in a pair of runs in the first inning on a single to right center. He was an unlikely source of production Friday evening, as though 38 games in the majors this season, he's hitting .238 with four extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

