Lugo went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Lugo is getting regular playing time at third base, and while his .237/.263/.369 slash line for the year is nothing impressive, the 24-year-old has been better lately. Over his past 14 games, Lugo is batting .321 with three home runs. He should continue to get a look with the rebuilding Tigers the rest of this season.