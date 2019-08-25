Lugo went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Twins.

It was just the second home run of the season for Lugo, who hasn't flashed much pop with his .588 OPS this year. The 24-year-old at least should keep getting regular run at third base with Jeimer Candelario currently at Triple-A Toledo, though Lugo hasn't done much to warrant fantasy attention.