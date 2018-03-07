Lugo is experiencing ankle problems this spring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

According to manager Ron Gardenhire, the infield prospect had been dealing with the issue all spring but opted to say nothing in an effort to play more in major-league camp. Now that Lugo is in minor-league camp, he's undergoing treatment for the injuries before returning to game action. It's unclear exactly what that entails, but it doesn't seem to be anything serious given he played through it already.