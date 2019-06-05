Lugo went 3-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Rays.

After going 4-for-7 in a game back on May 25, Lugo had fallen into a 1-for-12 slump before tonight's three-hit effort. The 24-year-old is now batting .256 for the season and should continue to receive ample playing time for a rebuilding Detroit team.