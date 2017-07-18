Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Heads to Detroit in Martinez trade
Lugo was traded to the Tigers on Tuesday along with Sergio Alcantara and Jose King in exchange for J.D. Martinez.
Lugo played much more at third base with Double-A Jackson this season (77 games) than shortstop (10 games), and that doesn't bode well for his dynasty league stock, although it's possible the Tigers will move him back to short. His bat would certainly profile better there long term, as Lugo has shown only modest pop throughout his minor-league career. He was batting .282/.325/.428 with seven homers with Jackson.
