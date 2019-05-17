Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Hits first 2019 home run
Lugo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 17-3 loss to the Athletics.
Lugo's first 2019 home run came in the definition of garbage time, as he blasted it with two outs in the ninth inning and the Tigers trailing 17-0, but it counts all the same. The 25-year-old was promoted from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the day and anointed the everyday third baseman, so he should see plenty of playing time moving forward. Lugo was slashing .341/.393/.468 at Triple-A before the promotion.
