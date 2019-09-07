Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Key in comeback win
Lugo went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI single and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Athletics.
Lugo's two-run single in the eighth provided the Tigers with the tying run. In the 11th, Lugo got aboard with a single and came around to score the go-ahead run on a Willi Castro double. Lugo has hit safely in five of six games in September, going 8-for-24 with four RBI and five runs scored in that span. For the year, the third baseman is hitting .246/.271/.374 with four homers, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored across 203 at-bats.
