Lugo won't be available for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves due to back tightness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers are describing his absence as precautionary, so Lugo can be viewed as day-to-day for now. The 25-year-old has been battling Jeimer Candelario for Detroit's top job at third base this spring.

