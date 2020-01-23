Lugo is expected to compete with Jeimer Candelario for the everyday third-base job, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Lugo likely has an early leg up on Candelario, as the 25-year-old finished the 2019 season as Detroit's primary option at the hot corner. Neither Lugo nor Candelario impressed during their time with the Tigers last season, however, leaving the door open for either one to seize control of the starting job.