Play

Lugo is batting just .083 through seven spring training games.

Lugo got his first hit in 12 Grapefruit League at-bats Sunday against the Yankees. It's a rough start for the 25-year-old, who is competing with Jeimer Candelario for the everyday job at third base. Lugo likely has a leg up after finishing 2019 as the primary third baseman, but spring scuffles could open the door for Candelario to seize a larger role.

More News
Our Latest Stories