Lugo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lugo finds himself on the bench for the first time since being recalled from Triple-A Toledo in late August, and has a .197/.238/.250 slash line in 80 plate appearances during his first month in the majors. Ronny Rodriguez will start at second base and bat sixth for the Tigers.

