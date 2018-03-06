Lugo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

This isn't all too surprising, as Lugo hasn't appeared in a game above Double-A and was always expected to open the year in the minors. The 23-year-old, who was acquired from the Diamondbacks in the J.D. Martinez trade last year, hit a combined .277/.321/.424 in 131 games between Double-A Jackson (Arizona) and Double-A Erie (Detroit). With Jeimer Candelario lined up as the Tigers' third baseman of the future, Lugo could be moved back to shortstop this season, which would certainly help his dynasty league stock given his bat profiles better in the middle infield long term.