Lugo is not starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Lugo will head to the bench for the second half of Thursday's twin bill after going 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Game 1. Jeimer Candelario is covering third base in his place in Game 2.

