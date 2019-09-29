Play

Lugo is not starting in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Lugo has taken over as the team's primary third baseman, and he's batted .297 over his past 10 games, but he'll take a seat for the 2019 finale with Ronny Rodriguez starting at the hot corner. Heading into 2020, Lugo looks like he'll be an Opening Day starter, though that depends on what the Tigers do in the offseason to replenish their roster.

