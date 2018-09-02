Lugo will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Yankees.

Lugo will get his fourth consecutive start at the keystone as the Tigers give the 23-year-old to stake his claim to a full-time role with the big club in 2019. He's performed well through his first three starts with a 4-for-12 mark at the plate, but Lugo's underwhelming .269/.283/.350 slash line at Triple-A Toledo this season makes it difficult to count on him being a major difference maker in the fantasy realm down the stretch.