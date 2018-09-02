Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Picks up fourth straight start
Lugo will start at second base and bat eighth Sunday against the Yankees.
Lugo will get his fourth consecutive start at the keystone as the Tigers give the 23-year-old to stake his claim to a full-time role with the big club in 2019. He's performed well through his first three starts with a 4-for-12 mark at the plate, but Lugo's underwhelming .269/.283/.350 slash line at Triple-A Toledo this season makes it difficult to count on him being a major difference maker in the fantasy realm down the stretch.
