Lugo is starting at second base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Brewers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After hitting his first MLB home run as a pinch hitter on Friday against nasty Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, Lugo will attempt to build on those good vibes in a Saturday start. The 23-year-old is slashing just .218/.269/.299 this season, however, which hasn't done much to boost his candidacy for an everyday role with the Tigers to begin 2019.