Lugo recorded a season-high three hits and three runs for Triple-A Toledo in its 10-7 loss to Indianapolis on Monday.

The 23-year-old is up to 29 hits for the season, good for second place in the International League. While Lugo's bat-to-ball skills have been solid enough, his inability to draw walks, hit for power or make a major impact on the bases puts a major damper on his fantasy outlook. Lugo's inability to work counts is particularly troubling, as he has manged just one walk in 100 plate appearances this season.

