Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Piling up hits at Triple-A
Lugo recorded a season-high three hits and three runs for Triple-A Toledo in its 10-7 loss to Indianapolis on Monday.
The 23-year-old is up to 29 hits for the season, good for second place in the International League. While Lugo's bat-to-ball skills have been solid enough, his inability to draw walks, hit for power or make a major impact on the bases puts a major damper on his fantasy outlook. Lugo's inability to work counts is particularly troubling, as he has manged just one walk in 100 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Hampered by ankle issues•
-
Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Heads to Detroit in Martinez trade•
-
Diamondbacks' Dawel Lugo: Holding own at Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Dawel Lugo: Maintaining power gains at Double-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Dawel Lugo: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...