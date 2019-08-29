Lugo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

Lugo has just three home runs this season in 167 at-bats, though two of them have come in his last four games. The 24-year-old figures to get plenty of run the rest of the way for the rebuilding Tigers despite his middling .228/.258/.347 slash line.

