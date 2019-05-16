Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Promoted from Triple-A
The Tigers recalled Lugo from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Lugo will move up to the big club to replenish the Tigers' depth in the infield after everyday third baseman Jeimer Candelario was demoted to Triple-A following Wednesday's loss to the Astros. Candelario's dismissal opens up an everyday spot in the infield, but it's unclear if Lugo will immediately get a look at the hot corner over veteran Gordon Beckham, who has shown some solid power and on-base skills in a part-time role this season. Lugo batted an impressive .341 across 140 plate appearances in the International League, but he hasn't shown the ability to hit for much pop or draw walks at a decent clip throughout his minor-league career or during his 27-game stint with the Tigers late in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...
-
Waivers: Prospect parade continues
Another round of prospect callups leads the way in our latest look at the waiver wire, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...