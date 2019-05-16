The Tigers recalled Lugo from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Lugo will move up to the big club to replenish the Tigers' depth in the infield after everyday third baseman Jeimer Candelario was demoted to Triple-A following Wednesday's loss to the Astros. Candelario's dismissal opens up an everyday spot in the infield, but it's unclear if Lugo will immediately get a look at the hot corner over veteran Gordon Beckham, who has shown some solid power and on-base skills in a part-time role this season. Lugo batted an impressive .341 across 140 plate appearances in the International League, but he hasn't shown the ability to hit for much pop or draw walks at a decent clip throughout his minor-league career or during his 27-game stint with the Tigers late in 2018.

