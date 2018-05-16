Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Returns to Triple-A
Lugo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Lugo was recalled from the minors Monday and did not see the field in his two games with the Tigers. The 23-year-old will return to Toledo where he has a .284/.287/.369 slash line in 141 at-bats this season.
