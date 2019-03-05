Lugo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Lugo was always a long shot to break camp with the big club. The infielder hit just .213/.267/.309 across 101 plate appearances in his first taste of the majors in 2018. He'll return to the minors to open the 2019 campaign, though he could earn another shot with the big club if he shows improvements with the Mud Hens.

