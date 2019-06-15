Tigers' Dawel Lugo: Should stick at third base
Lugo should remain the Tigers' primary third baseman after Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Toledo Saturday.
Lugo has only found moderate success at the plate, as he's slashing .232/.250/.362 with a home run in 22 games, but Candelario was struggling more, with a .179 average and 28.2 percent strikeout rate prior to his injury. With the rebuilding Tigers sitting at 25-41, the 24-year-old Lugo should get a long look at third base to see if he figures into the team's future plans.
