Lugo was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Lugo was summoned to the big club to offer additional infield depth while Jeimer Candelario (wrist), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move, is sidelined. The 23-year-old prospect is hitting .284/.287/.369 through 33 games with the Mud Hens. While he'll likely head back to the minors once Candelario is healthy again, he could see some reps at third base in the meantime.