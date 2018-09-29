Lugo entered Friday's loss to the Brewers as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, going 1-for-1 with a two-run home run.

Remarkably, he took Josh Hader deep for his first career homer in the big leagues. Lugo now has a .218/.269/.299 slash line through his first 93 plate appearances with Detroit, and the 23-year-old will head into next spring just looking to avoid a return to Triple-A Toledo.