Lugo went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Lugo came in batting just .132 over his previous 10 games, so it was nice to see him string together a few hits. The 24-year-old is slashing just .232/.261/.370 this season with six home runs and 25 RBI, but unless the Tigers bring in someone new this offseason, Lugo figures to open 2020 as the team's primary option at third base.

