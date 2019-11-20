Play

Cameron was added to the Tigers' 40-man roster Wednesday, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 22-year-old hit .214/.330/.377 with 13 home runs and 17 stolen bases over 120 games with Triple-A Toledo last season. While he's shown above-average speed ability, Cameron will likely have to improve his batting average and strikeout rate before he can become a viable major-league outfielder. His addition to the 40-man roster protects him from the Rule 5 draft.

