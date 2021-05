Cameron (wrist) was activated from the injured list and started in center field Wednesday for Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was sidelined for the start of the minor-league season by a fractured right wrist, but he's in the lineup for the Mud Hens on Wednesday. Cameron made his big-league debut with Detroit last season and had a .193/.220/.263 slash line in 17 games.